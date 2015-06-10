Can you take part, I hear you cry? Yes indeed. The website is calling for people to register their interest in taking part and its Twitter account promises: “The legendary game show is back! But this time we all get to play!”

The sign-up form asks people to register to take part in "the show”, suggesting that those who dare to do so may end up as contestants in a remake.

However, the hashtags #livegame and #london suggest it will be a live event in the capital, not a TV comeback. The Twitter account also reveals that they are working with Zodiak Media, who own the rights to the show, so hopefully those bold enough to register can expect authentic challenges like treasure hunts and sliding puzzles.

Crowdfunding for the product will begin on Sunday 14th June, when more information about the event will be shared.

The original show ran from 1990 to 1995 on Channel 4 presented by Richard O’Brien and then Ed Tudor-Pole.

What are you waiting for? To the Crystal Dome!