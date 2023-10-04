During the show, six players had to choose where they sat in a row of seats, which could influence who the winner was. If a player got a question wrong, they would be sent to the back of the line.

When Sitting on a Fortune returned in May for a second season, Lineker was positive about the future of the show.

"I think it's a possibility for us to do a full series with celebrities. I think the cash has to go to charity… I don't think the celebrities can get away with that one!" he told The Sun.

He continued: "I'm really pleased with how Sitting on a Fortune has been received. The figures have been good and the feedback's been excellent. Hopefully we can just do lots of series and give lots of people lots of money."

Ian Wright. ITV

Ian Wright's Moneyball will also not be returning for a third season. Much like Sitting on a Fortune, Moneyball was introduced in 2021 and aired for two seasons.

The game show saw contestants answer questions to earn balls that could be released from a machine called The Launcher.

The contestants would then decide the height the ball was dropped from and wait to see if the ball would roll onto the option for a cash prize. Each player had the chance to win a prize up to £250,000.

ITV confirmed to RadioTimes.com: "There are no current plans for a third series."

