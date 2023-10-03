Sky Mix is essentially a rebrand of Pick, and will showcase a wider range of content - including Sky Original dramas, films, docs, entertainment, arts, crime and nature shows.

It will also house acquired titles from Sky Atlantic and Sky Witness, such as HBO favourite True Detective and The Equalizer.

Zai Bennett, managing director of content for Sky UK and Ireland, said in a statement: "Sky Mix is the perfect free-to-air home for us to showcase some of our favourite Sky shows that have already been a hit with our customers on Sky and NOW platforms."

He continued: "We’re proud to share earlier series of shows like Rob & Romesh Vs, True Detective and A Discovery of Witches, as well as showcasing a selection of our Sky Original films from previous years on this brand new free TV brand."

Sky Mix will air season 1 of the HBO hit anthology crime drama True Detective, which was released in 2014, ahead of the upcoming fourth series launching exclusively on Sky Atlantic next year.

