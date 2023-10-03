Sky launches free-to-air channel for original series
Sky Mix will be the new home for previous hit Sky shows, including Sky Original content.
Sky has unveiled a new free-to-air channel, Sky Mix, which will launch on Wednesday 18th October and replace Pick.
The channel will appear on channel 11, while Sky Arts moves down to channel 36.
Sky Mix is essentially a rebrand of Pick, and will showcase a wider range of content - including Sky Original dramas, films, docs, entertainment, arts, crime and nature shows.
It will also house acquired titles from Sky Atlantic and Sky Witness, such as HBO favourite True Detective and The Equalizer.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Zai Bennett, managing director of content for Sky UK and Ireland, said in a statement: "Sky Mix is the perfect free-to-air home for us to showcase some of our favourite Sky shows that have already been a hit with our customers on Sky and NOW platforms."
He continued: "We’re proud to share earlier series of shows like Rob & Romesh Vs, True Detective and A Discovery of Witches, as well as showcasing a selection of our Sky Original films from previous years on this brand new free TV brand."
Sky Mix will air season 1 of the HBO hit anthology crime drama True Detective, which was released in 2014, ahead of the upcoming fourth series launching exclusively on Sky Atlantic next year.
Read more:
- Sky is offering six months free Apple TV+ in new limited time deal
- Where is Brassic filmed?
- What is Sky Stream? Everything you need to know about Sky’s streaming service
- Then You Run is a unique gem hidden behind a seemingly generic plot
- Radio Times' Top 100 shows: Russell T Davies and more count down the best
- When is Sky drama Cobra on TV?
For more on Sky, be sure to read our guides on how to watch Disney Plus on Sky, Sky Glass vs Sky Stream, and what is Sky Live?
If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.