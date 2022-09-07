As usual, the new season stars Joseph Gilgun, Michelle Keegan, Damien Molony and Dominic West among others, with the gang's antics providing plenty more comedy and heart.

Sky comedy series Brassic is back for a fourth season, with more dodgy deals and ridiculous blunders than ever.

The action all takes place in Hawley, but is it a real town, where is the town meant to be located and where is the show actually filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations used in Brassic.

Where is Brassic set?

The cast of Brassic. Ben Blackall / Sky UK

Brassic is set in Hawley, a fictional northern town inspired by the real town of Chorley, Lancashire, where co-creator and star Gilgun grew up.

Location manager for the show Jonathan Davies previously told I Love Manchester: "We were given the scripts and a few of us had a meeting with Joe to talk through the feel and look of the show and to talk about which direction to go in."

He added of the fictional Hawley: "There’s this whole idea of it being a forgotten town and forgotten people in a way, a former mill town feel where at one point there would’ve been quite a lot of prosperous businesses and everyone would’ve been in full employment."

Which locations around Manchester were used for filming?

Brassic. Ben Blackall / Sky UK

Across its four seasons, Brassic has been filmed around Manchester and Lancashire.

Scenes at the pub where the gang hang out are filmed at The Star and Garter, a pub near Piccadilly Station in Manchester.

Location manager Danny Newton told BT.com: "We shoot all the interiors at the Star and Garter, and as it’s a gig venue these days we are able to talk to the owner and schedule filming around that. Obviously it was a little easier during lockdown as there were no gigs taking place."

Other locations used around Greater Manchester have included Bolton - scenes have been shot at both Bromley Cross and Le Mans Crescent. Meanwhile, the doctor's surgery scenes are reportedly filmed at Salford University's Frederick Road Campus.

Where else has Brassic been filmed?

Brassic. Ben Blackall / Sky UK

Many of the Hawley town scenes have been filmed in Bacup, a town in Lancashire near to Chorley. Scenes have been filmed on Union Street in the town centre, as well as in the area near the former police station and locations near Broadclough Mill and Market Street.

Other filming locations in Lancashire have included scenes in Accrington and Tockholes.

Other areas where the show has been filmed include other North West locations such as West Yorkshire, Cheshire and Ashton-under-Lyne, while in season 3 scenes set at sea were shot off the coast of Llandudno in Wales.

