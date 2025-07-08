When approached for comment by RadioTimes.com, a Strictly spokesperson said: "We don't comment on speculation."

An EastEnders actor has appeared on Strictly consecutively each year since 2019, with Jamie Borthwick the latest to take to the dance floor.

Previous contestants have included Bobby Brazier, James Bye, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Maisie Smith and Emma Barton.

Sopal's character has had quite the journey on EastEnders, with her finally marrying Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace) in an explosive New Year's Day episode, which didn't come without its fireworks.

The wedding day initially went off without a hitch, but that was before the evil Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) returned one last time in an attempt to ruin Suki's life.

After making his way to the wedding suite, Suki and Eve soon saw what Nish was capable of after poisoning Eve and explaining he wanted to kill himself and Suki, so all three of them could die together.

But Suki ran out onto the balcony, screaming for help. Ravi arrived to save the day and ended up pushing Nish off the balcony, not realising he had wrapped Suki's dress around his wrist, leaving them both to plummet to the ground.

Thankfully, Suki and Eve survived and Nish's menacing ways came to an end once and for all.

And her work hasn't gone unnoticed, winning the Soap Superstar accolade at the Inside Soap Awards for her role in The Six storyline.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

