Speaking to The Sun ahead of the series return, Shahidi said: "I felt very sorry for myself. I didn't even know that was a thing. It was hard to breathe. If I coughed or sneezed it was agony. Absolute spasms.

"But over the course of about three weeks it got better and over Christmas, it's really rested. And all I've got left is like a lump where it's kind of come out, which is scar tissue, so I've just got to be careful with it and if I feel it again, get strapped up."

But it turns out that the actress is still suffering with the impact of the injury, also revealing that when taking her child to school, her whole body "went into spasm", admitting: "I've never felt pain like it."

One of four soap stars taking part in Dancing on Ice this year, Shahidi is best known for her role in Emmerdale as Leyla Harding. Joining the soap back in 2008, Shahidi eventually exited the series in 2011 and then reprised it in 2014.

Speaking previously in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Shahidi said her journey on Dancing on Ice has been "intense".

She said: "There have been ups and downs. There have been days where you really feel like you've come on loads and it's really enjoyable and then other days where you're like, 'Wow, I want to make this stop now'."

The new series sees the return of Holly Willoughby as host, joined by new co-presenter Stephen Mulhern. The line-up for the series includes Ricky Hatton MBE, Claire Sweeney, Ricky Norwood and Miles Nazaire, to name a few.

Dancing on Ice starts Sunday 14th January at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

