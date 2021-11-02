Drag Race Debrief: Choriza May on the “disrespectful” double elimination and speaking her mind to the judges
The 26-year-old spoke to RadioTimes.com about her time on the BBC Three show.
Published:
BBC Three hit RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continued with its third series last week and while fans were treated to the Snatch Game episode, it ended with a shocking double elimination which sent both Choriza May and River Medway home.
After landing in the bottom two this week, the two queens lip synced for their lives to Lulu’s Shout – however, it wasn’t enough to save them, with RuPaul saying: “I needed to see more out of that lip-sync.”
RadioTimes.com spoke to Choriza May for the Drag Race Debrief about her surprise elimination and her thoughts on the competition as just five Drag Race UK contestants remain in the competition.
The Spanish queen impersonated Cuban singer Margarita Pracatan for the Snatch Game, which saw contestants channel the likes of Gemma Collins, Macaulay Culkin, Nigella Lawson, Amy Childs and Charity Shop Sue for the episode.
While the judges liked Choriza’s peachy look, RuPaul criticised her impersonation in the Snatch Game, saying: “At this point in the competition, we are splitting hairs. But your performance compared to the others…you weren’t able to take her beyond the obvious.”
Leaving the competition, Choriza said: “It’s time to Brexit b***hes! I think everyone back home watching, my family, my boyfriend, I think they are all going to be really proud of me.”
Now just five queens remain in the competition – Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Scarlett Harlett, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday – who’ll be battling it out for a spot in the semi-final.