Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 confirms cast and start date
Scott Mills and Kelly Brook are among the competitors in the upcoming season.
It's only been a couple of months since Race Across the World fans got to see Alfie and Owen step across the finish line and win the fourth season of the hit BBC show, but already the next outing of its spin-off is on the way.
The celebrity edition of the competition series, Celebrity Race Across the World, first debuted last year, and now we know exactly when season 2 is set to arrive – with the cast list being unveiled too.
The first episode of Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 is scheduled to air at 9pm on Wednesday 14th August on BBC One and iPlayer.
The cast will include broadcaster Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy, and Radio 2 host Scott Mills and his husband (then fiancé) Sam.
The line-up will be completed by presenter Jeff Brazier and his son Freddie, as well as Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen.
While this is the first time the contestants have been officially revealed, many fans had already guessed their identities after the BBC released teaser images hinting at each of the famous faces in turn.
Their journey will begin in Belém, Northern Brazil – the gateway to the Amazon – and will pass through five checkpoints across the length of South America, to reach the finish line in the Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile.
It will be the second celebrity version of the show following the first iteration last year, which saw weather presenter Alex Beresford crowned winner alongside his father Noel, beating All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, McFly drummer Harry Judd and racing pundit Billy Monger to the prize.
Tim Harcourt, Chief Creative Officer of production company Studio Lambert said of the new season: "After the phenomenally successful run of the first celebrity series, and more recently the fourth series of the regular series - we can’t wait to bring audiences along with us to the huge South American continent and its jaw-dropping scenery, in a race which will push our celebrities and their loved ones to their absolute limits."
Celebrity Race Across the World season 2 will start airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday 14th August 2024.
