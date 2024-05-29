But it all came down to one moment... reaching the checkpoint first! It was revealed Alfie and Owen achieved that feat, therefore declaring them the winners of Race Across the World!

There was a tiny gap between the first two teams making it from Jakarta to Lombok. As well memories of an adventure of a lifetime, the winners took home a whopping £20,000 cash prize.

Alfie and Owen on Race Across the World. Studio Lambert

Mother and daughter duo Eugenie and Isabel came in just eight minutes behind the best friends. They were followed by brother and sister duo Betty and James, while husband and wife Stephen and Viv came in fourth place.

It was a sprint finish along the beach and into tropical waters for Alfie and Owen, before they opened the guest book to discover they had reached the final checkpoint in first place.

The best friends screamed "We've done it!" and hugged each other.

"We came, and we saw, and we succeeded," said Owen, while Alfie added: "Best moment of our lives. Undeniably. Can't believe it."

Race Across the World has proven to be incredibly successful for the BBC, with the season reaching a 28-day consolidated figure of 7.1 million viewers for episodes 1 and 2.

This makes Studio Lambert's format the biggest BBC Factual title of the year to date, marking it as the fifth-biggest show on BBC iPlayer so far this year, based on BARB 4-Screens Average Audience Across 28 Days.

Tim Harcourt, chief creative officer at Studio Lambert, said: "We are very excited that Race Across the World has reached this amount of viewers. It is testament to the hard work of all the teams that put the series together.

"It's a gigantic feat to plan a show of this scale; from the casting team, the filming teams on the ground, the editors, production management and everyone else that has made this fourth season so incredible – we can’t wait for people to see the final episode."

Race Across the World is available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

