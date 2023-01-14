Celebrity Bridge of Lies line-up: Meet the stars on Ross Kemp's quiz show
Ross Kemp is hosting the new Saturday evening quiz show – but who else is in the celebrity line-up?
If spending Saturday evenings indoors is marked by one thing, it's the early evening quiz show slot that welcomes in the weekend. This weekend, brand new quiz show Celebrity Bridge of Lies is part of the TV schedule and is fronted by none other than ex-Eastenders star Ross Kemp.
The award-winning filmmaker is making his debut as a gameshow host for the celebrity edition of the popular daytime quiz show. Bridge of Lies first aired back in March 2022 and became the BBC’s best-performing new daytime quiz show of the previous 12 months.
Bridge of Lies focuses on teams as they navigate their way across a bridge of 'facts', stepping only on truths and side-stepping the lies to make it to the other side and win a cash prize.
The first episode will see the four contestants put aside their usual soap opera tensions and work together in order to win the cash prize. The celebrity team will include EastEnders' John Partridge, Coronation Street's Faye Brookes, Emmerdale's Natalie Anderson and Hollyoaks' Richard Blackwood.
But who stars in the Celebrity edition of the show? Read on to find out who will be appearing in Celebrity Bridge of Lies 2023.
Celebrity Bridge of Lies contestants
Episode 1 – Soap actors
- Natalie Anderson (Emmerdale/Hollyoaks)
- Richard Blackwood (EastEnders/Hollyoaks)
- Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)
- John Partridge (EastEnders)
Episode 2 – Pop band members
- Amelle Berrabah (Sugababes)
- Kéllé Bryan (Eternal)
- Claire Richards (Steps)
- Kimberly Wyatt (The Pussycat Dolls)
Episode 3 – Stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Lawrence Chaney
- Tia Kofi
- Kitty Scott-Claus
- The Vivienne
Episode 4 – Comedians
- Susan Calman
- Jon Culshaw
- Shazia Mirza
- John Thomson
Episode 5 – Sporting legends
- David James
- Ugo Monye
- Judy Murray
- Pat Nevin
Episode 6 – Strictly Come Dancing stars
- Debbie McGee
- Katie McGlynn
- Rhys Stephenson
- John Whaite
Episode 7 – TV presenters
- Stephen Bailey
- Gareth Malone
- Mwaka Mudenda
- Ore Oduba
Episode 8 – Radio broadcasters
- Tony Blackburn
- YolanDa Brown
- Lauren Layfield
- Katie Thistleton
And good news for Bridge of Lies fans: along with eight episodes of Celebrity Bridge of Lies, series two of Bridge of Lies will return to BBC One Daytime on Monday 23 January, with members of the public once again taking on the bridge in the hope of bringing home some cash.
Celebrity Bridge of Lies begins on Monday, 14th March at 4:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer, and continues daily. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news, interviews and features, and find something to watch now with our TV Guide.
