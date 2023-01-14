The award-winning filmmaker is making his debut as a gameshow host for the celebrity edition of the popular daytime quiz show. Bridge of Lies first aired back in March 2022 and became the BBC’s best-performing new daytime quiz show of the previous 12 months.

If spending Saturday evenings indoors is marked by one thing, it's the early evening quiz show slot that welcomes in the weekend. This weekend, brand new quiz show Celebrity Bridge of Lies is part of the TV schedule and is fronted by none other than ex-Eastenders star Ross Kemp .

Bridge of Lies focuses on teams as they navigate their way across a bridge of 'facts', stepping only on truths and side-stepping the lies to make it to the other side and win a cash prize.

The first episode will see the four contestants put aside their usual soap opera tensions and work together in order to win the cash prize. The celebrity team will include EastEnders' John Partridge, Coronation Street's Faye Brookes, Emmerdale's Natalie Anderson and Hollyoaks' Richard Blackwood.

But who stars in the Celebrity edition of the show? Read on to find out who will be appearing in Celebrity Bridge of Lies 2023.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celebrity Bridge of Lies contestants

Episode 1 – Soap actors

Natalie Anderson (Emmerdale/Hollyoaks)

Richard Blackwood (EastEnders/Hollyoaks)

Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)

John Partridge (EastEnders)

Episode 2 – Pop band members

Amelle Berrabah (Sugababes)

Kéllé Bryan (Eternal)

Claire Richards (Steps)

Kimberly Wyatt (The Pussycat Dolls)

Episode 3 – Stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Lawrence Chaney

Tia Kofi

Kitty Scott-Claus

The Vivienne

Episode 4 – Comedians

Susan Calman

Jon Culshaw

Shazia Mirza

John Thomson

Episode 5 – Sporting legends

David James

Ugo Monye

Judy Murray

Pat Nevin

Bridge of Lies BBC

Episode 6 – Strictly Come Dancing stars

Debbie McGee

Katie McGlynn

Rhys Stephenson

John Whaite

Episode 7 – TV presenters



Stephen Bailey

Gareth Malone

Mwaka Mudenda

Ore Oduba

Episode 8 – Radio broadcasters

Tony Blackburn

YolanDa Brown

Lauren Layfield

Katie Thistleton

And good news for Bridge of Lies fans: along with eight episodes of Celebrity Bridge of Lies, series two of Bridge of Lies will return to BBC One Daytime on Monday 23 January, with members of the public once again taking on the bridge in the hope of bringing home some cash.

Celebrity Bridge of Lies begins on Monday, 14th March at 4:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer, and continues daily. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news, interviews and features, and find something to watch now with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.