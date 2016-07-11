Can you ace our University Challenge quiz?
As Jeremy Paxman might say, "Let's have an answer!"
Published: Monday, 11 July 2016 at 1:13 pm
1. A Christian Socialist noted for his asceticism, which politician did Winston Churchill nickname “Christ and Carrots”? He was Chancellor of the Exchequer from 1947 to 1950.
2. Star, meaning pyramidal, seif, meaning long and narrow, and barkhan, meaning crescent-shaped, are among the classifications of the forms taken by which natural objects?
3. Entering the Union on 1 March 1867, which is the only US state to have a unicameral legislature, all its members being elected without party designation?
4. Known until 1973 as Fort Lamy, which city at the confluence of the Rivers Chari and Lagone on the Cameroon border is the capital of Chad?
5. Which word links a variety of medieval trumpet, and hence a clear rousing sound, with a Socialist journal founded in 1890 by Robert Blatchford?
6. In zoology, what Latin diminutive form indicates a simple eye or eyespot, as distinct from a compound eye, and an eyelike or ringed spot of colour, for example on a butterfly’s wing?
7. The law of comparative advantage is associated with which economic theorist, noted for the 1817 work Principles of Political Economy and Taxation?
8. “The Lawgiver” and “the Magnificent” are epithets that have been given to which ruler, under whom the Ottoman Empire reached its fullest extent?
9. The conversion of Tiridates the Third by Saint Gregory the Illuminator led to which country, in around 314, becoming the first officially to adopt Christianity as its state religion?
10. Of which five-word slogan did GK Chesterton say in 1901 that, “It is a thing no patriot would ever think of saying except in a desperate case — it is like saying, my mother, drunk or sober”?
CLICK HERE FOR ANSWERS
University Challenge is on Monday 8pm on BBC2.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement