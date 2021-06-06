Bill Bailey confirms he’s writing a song for Eurovision 2022

Comedian and Strictly Come Dancing champ Bill Bailey has confirmed that he is writing a song to submit for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The comedian was touted for the difficult gig following singer-songwriter James Newman‘s performance this year, which earned the UK a devastating “nul points”.

In the wake of the loss, Bailey shared to Twitter that he would “be happy to throw my hat in the ring” for next year’s event, having made an earlier bid to compete back in 2007.

At tonight’s Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 red carpet, Bailey confirmed his comments were quite serious, telling fellow comic Tom Allen that he was already working on a tune for the music competition.

“Yes, do you know what? I was writing [a Eurovision song] today,” he revealed. “This very day… because I just thought, why not? Come on, we’ve not been doing well lately.

“It couldn’t have gone worse,” said Bailey of 2021’s wipeout result. “We need to inject a bit of fun, I think.”

Former Eurovision representative Newman won a BRIT Award in 2021 for his writing credit on Rudimental and Ella Eyre’s chart-topping hit Waiting All Night.

His own submission to the international contest – titled Embers – could not achieve the same level of success, but Newman took the defeat in good humour.

If Bailey were to be put forward for the contest, it wouldn’t be his first time as the underdog in a major competition after beating some tough rivals at the Strictly 2021 final and ultimately lifting the glitterball trophy.

