The broadcaster is travelling to Lincolnshire in the upcoming episode to meet newlyweds Emma and Dave, who've moved out of London to begin a camping retreat business, converting school buses into glamping pods.

Ben Fogle is swapping the wild for more greenery in the second episode of Ben Fogle: Make a New Life in the Country season 2 and judging by a first-look clip, he'll be heading on a rather educational camping retreat in tonight's instalment.

In a first look clip, which can be shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com, Ben checks out one of the couple's renovated vehicles.

"I love this," he says. "Why on Earth have you got an American school bus in your garden?" before Emma and Dave give him a tour of the converted pod.

Complete with six sleeping spaces, including a super king and four bunks, as well as a kitchen and a sofa, the couple had turned the school bus into a long camper van with the hopes of charging £175 per night.

"There's something about making an audacious decision and for years, we've lived off these ideas that you'd usually have in the pub but usually they'd stay in the pub," Dave tells Ben. "But life's there to be lived and this is just the next chapter for us."

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Ben said that Dave and Emma's episode was a particular highlight of the series.

"They really went through the wringer with planning permission but I loved their resilience and determination as well as their creativity. They are seriously fun people to be around," he added.

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Country continues tonight (12th July) at 9pm on Channel 5.

