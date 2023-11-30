Unfortunately, the pair are separated after Fred suffers an unfortunate accident, leading Tabby to find a new home and have his own family, even if he longs to see his old friend again. Luckily, the trailer suggests he'll get his wish.

The animation features a stellar cast. Joining Whittaker's narrator are Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey) as Fred, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú (Gangs of London) as Tabby, Cariad Lloyd (Peep Show) as Prunella, Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It) as Pat, and Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes) as Sock.

The BBC idents also include an animation featuring Tabby McTat and his family sleeping under the Christmas tree. Well, most of his family, at least.

The broadcaster will also feature two further idents centring on Dondaldson's other beloved characters: the Gruffalo and Stick Man.

The Stick Man ident features the whole family, too, with the youngest stick receiving the biggest present from Santa himself.

Family fun is also the focus of the Gruffalo animation, which sees the friendly monster enjoy the snow with his own little one.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer said in a statement: “Especially for BBC One this Christmas, Magic Light have created charming, animated idents of some of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s best loved characters to bring some extra festive joy and warmth into everyone’s homes.”

These will be unveiled on air after this weekend's episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

These will be unveiled on air after this weekend's episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

