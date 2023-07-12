Two seasons and a Christmas special have aired so far, with the series drawing in an average of four million viewers. But do you fancy your chances and think you have what it takes to go all the way up that ladder to take home a huge jackpot?

How to apply to be on Ant & Dec's Limitless Win

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win. Hello Dolly/Mitre Studios

With ITV having now announced two new seasons of Ant & Dec's Limitless Win, they are currently on the look-out for contestants and if you fancy your chances, you can apply now.

The show is looking for teams of two with a mix of strengths and personalities to take part, and welcome applications from people from all backgrounds.

The broadcaster says that it particularly welcomes applications from those who are currently underrepresented in the industry, including People of Colour, those who are LGBTQ+, and deaf, disabled and/or neurodiverse people.

Applications are open until 31st August and applicants must be 18 years of age or over.

If you want to find out all of the information on how to apply, and are looking to fill out the application forms, then you can visit the ITV application page here.

When is Ant & Dec's Limitless Win returning to ITV?

Ant and Dec's Limitless Win. ITV

It has not yet been revealed exactly when Ant & Dec's Limitless Win will be returning to screens, but we do know that it will be some time in 2024.

When it was announced that the show would be returning for two more seasons, Ant said: "We're so happy that Limitless Win has been such a hit with the viewers, we love making it. It's such a thrilling and emotional roller coaster of a show we can't wait to make more."

Meanwhile, Dec added: "We're bracing ourselves for another two series of high tension and nail-biting drama as more contestants take on the Limitless ladder. We're excited to see how high they can climb now they’re so much more familiar with the show. Bring it on!"

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is available to watch on ITVX.

