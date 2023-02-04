Ant and Dec's Limitless Win looks set to live up to its name tonight, as the season 2 finale finds a mother-and-son partnership competing for upwards of £1 million.

This could be one for the history books!

The quiz show sees contestants climb the so-called "Limitless Ladder" by giving numerical answers to tough questions, with the concept being that they could, in theory, go on indefinitely to an enormous cash prize.

That appears to be the case tonight as Tracey-Jane and Troy Beaumont, from Liverpool, take on the challenge together and surpass £1 million on the ladder – but will they actually get to take the eye-watering sum home?

Co-host Declan Donnelly told the Daily Mirror: “We got very giddy as we’ve never been that far up the ladder before. The excitement in the studio was electric.”

The mother-son duo warmed hearts in the studio, telling Ant and Dec that they are the best of friends, with Troy going so far as to say that they are "basically the same person".

Tracey-Jane added: "We love living together."

One of the things that unites them is a shared love of Doctor Who, with star David Tennant – who is returning to the show for its 60th anniversary specials – sending them a good luck message as they begin their ascent up the ladder.

If Tracey-Jane and Troy can pull off the impressive feat, it will be one of the biggest cash prizes in the history of British television.

It would also be a dramatic start to the year for presenters Ant and Dec, who have an all-star edition of I'm A Celebrity coming up later in 2023.

