With two seasons already under its belt, we can only wait and see just how the ladder and the typical gameshow drama will unfold in future episodes.

In fact, the never-ending money ladder on the show is the world's first and sees contestants answer a stream of questions to see if they can get to the potential top prize.

If you fancy your own chances, hopefuls are encouraged to apply for the next season of Ant & Dec's Limitless Win with all details to be found here.

On average, the series drew in an average of four million viewers so it's safe to say that it's a fan favourite. The series will return to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024, once more helmed by Ant & Dec, and will see contestants from across the UK trying their hardest to win some major money to take home.

But will they succeed or will they crash out of the game and leave empty-handed? We'll have to tune in to find out.

Speaking about the new seasons, McPartlin said: "We're so happy that Limitless Win has been such a hit with the viewers, we love making it. It's such a thrilling and emotional roller coaster of a show we can't wait to make more."

Similarly, Donnelly also commented: "We're bracing ourselves for another two series of high tension and nail-biting drama as more contestants take on the Limitless ladder. We're excited to see how high they can climb now they’re so much more familiar with the show. Bring it on!"

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is available to watch on ITVX.

