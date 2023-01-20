Ant and Dec surprise Limitless Win couple before their wedding after show

Now, RadioTimes.com has a preview clip of the couple’s first moments in the studio, as Ant and Dec welcome them and go on to give them a morale boosting surprise.

This Saturday’s episode of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is set to see an engaged couple, Jenny and Clive, taking on the Limitless Ladder just a day before their wedding.

In the clip, Ant asks the couple whether they’re more worried about the wedding or the Limitless Ladder, to which Jenny says: “Definitely the wedding!”

The couple then say a big win would allow them to surprise all their family with a free bar at the wedding, and when Ant asks them who is making the finishing touches to the big day, Jenny says it’s their “amazing family and friends”.

However, Dec then says they “can’t be putting the finishing touches to it”, before point to a blacked out seating area and saying “because they’re over there!”

The area then gets lit up to reveal the wedding party including Gordon, the father of the bride, and Neil and Terry, two of the groomsmen, leaving the couple flabbergasted. Ant then says, “we need to get you back up to Leeds” for the wedding the next day, at which point the guests depart.

You can watch the full clip right here.

Ahead of this second season of Limitless Win, Ant and Dec previously spoke about how they “bickered” over the new lifeline Take Two with Ant and Dec, which allows contestants to ask the hosts what they think the answer is.

Ant said: “We only get 30 seconds to lock in an answer so we can’t worry about it too much. We had to quickly come up with an answer, agree with each other and lock it in. It forces you into disagreements, this show. It forces you to bicker amongst each other. But we agreed once we’d locked it in.”

Last week’s episode also saw the hosting duo struggling to keep it together, as the contestants had to work out how many times Kylie Minogue sings “la” at the beginning of her hit song Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win continues on Saturday 21st January at 8:30pm on ITV1. Limitless Win is a Hello Dolly & Mitre Studios production.

