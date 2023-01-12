Teammates Matt and Hannah signed up for the duo's gameshow to try and win enough money to buy a home and take their daughter to Disneyland, so it's important to them that they don't leave empty-handed.

Ant and Dec barely hold it together in this week's Limitless Win , a RadioTimes.com exclusive clip shows, where a husband-and-wife pairing are grilled on a popular Kylie Minogue song.

An early test comes when they are challenged to count how many times Minogue sings "la" at the beginning of her hit song Can't Get You Out of My Head, which proves harder than you might expect.

Hannah's strategy is to sing the song and have husband Matt count along with her, but he soon opts for a different method, requesting the couple's single-use 'range' lifeline to assist with the answer.

Hosts Ant and Dec react with giggles as they deem it a "real critique on her singing". Watch the clip below to find out what answer Matt and Hannah eventually settle on.

Debuting last year, Ant and Dec's Limitless Win is a high-stakes game show in which contestants have the chance to claim the biggest cash prize in British TV history. Could Matt and Hannah hit the jackpot?

Tune in this weekend to find out as the show returns to ITV on Saturday night. Here's a round-up of what else is on:

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win airs on Saturday 14th January at 8:30pm on ITV1. Limitless Win is a Hello Dolly & Mitre Studios production.

