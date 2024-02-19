In a Q&A ahead of the show's return this weekend, the pair revealed Get Out Of Me Ear and Undercover will be returning with some extra special guests.

Speaking of filming Get Out Of Me Ear with Lorraine Kelly, Dec joked: "I thought we got stopped a lot when we were out shopping but my goodness, everybody wants to stop and talk to Lorraine Kelly!"

Ant teased a "very funny" segment with Lorraine, explaining that the TV presenter is "game for a laugh" and has a "wicked sense of humour. "The viewers will enjoy it, Lorraine's naughty side comes out."

More like this

Ant and Dec. ITV

As much as viewers will enjoy Get Out Of Me Ear, the duo will be putting themselves in the hot seat with a Revenge Get Out of Me Ear in a show first (and last).

During this segment, the pair will be wearing earpieces and will have celebrities telling them what to say and do, with the celebrities being those they've pranked in the past.

In what could be a recipe for disaster, the duo will have no idea who the celebrities are, but rather it's all down to the production team.

"Normally when you're trying to get celebrities for things like this it's hard to pin them down because of busy diaries but we've been told that everyone who they asked immediately said yes and made themself available," Ant said. "We're very nervous about this."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Get Out Of Me Ear isn't the only show favourite making a comeback in 2024, with Undercover returning with Simon Cowell back being pranked.

"We are ending the Undercovers where we started… with Simon Cowell! Our first ever Undercover was on Simon in LA when he was a judge on American Idol," Dec explained. "So we've gone back and got Simon Cowell again. We went out to LA and gave him the day from hell whilst he was judging on America's Got Talent."

Undercover has been a fan favourite for years, with other celebrities who have been pranked including Rylan Clark, David Dickinson and Holly Willoughby!

Ant added: "It was even sweeter getting him the second time round because we also got him during his downtime as he's riding his bike around Malibu, it's very, very funny."

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns on Saturday 24th February at 7pm on ITV1 & ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.