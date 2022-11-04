The tongue-in-cheek scenario sees The Countess, played by Alison, with a very strong sense of what she likes and what she doesn't.

This Morning favourite Alison Hammond has a starring role in the new Sainsbury's Christmas advert 2022, which also includes narration from Stephen Fry.

One thing she can't abide is Christmas pudding - not ideal for a festive banquet...

We join The Countess in the run-up to Christmas in a medieval setting and she's in charge of picking every item on the banquet menu.

After going through Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Crab Thermidor Crumpets and Cider Glazed Gammon, she is furious when a young cook offers her a Christmas pudding.

Blowing out the flame she tells him, "I've never really liked Christmas pudding," before demanding he bring her something different "or else".

The youngster decides to take matters into his own hands and chooses to try and change her mind on a Christmas pudding.

Set to a medieval version of Wheatus hit Teenage Dirtbag, the chef sets about working day and night to mix ingredients, and also steals a biscuit from a disgruntled giant, until he's finally happy with his creation.

At the banquet, The Countess asks for "treatie time" and the chef reveals his Taste the Difference Caramelised Biscuit Christmas Pudding as the room falls silent at his apparent disregard for The Countess's tastes.

Nevertheless, she gives it a go and asks if the pud contains caramelised biscuit, before explaining it's "a bit of me".

Patting the chef on the back, the joyful Countess says "well done Babs" and the banquet continues with glee.

You can watch the advert below:

Speaking of her role in the advert, Alison said: "I absolutely loved playing The Countess in this year’s Sainsbury’s Christmas advert. It got me feeling all festive and was such a laugh!

"The Taste the Difference Caramelised Biscuit Christmas Pudding was absolutely a bit of me and will definitely make an appearance on our table this year. Just not sure if I can wait until Christmas Day to try it again!"

Head of campaigns at Sainsbury's, Laura Boothby, added: "Food plays a central role in any celebration, and we wanted to bring to life the imagination and innovation that goes into creating our Taste the Difference Christmas range. We also wanted the ad to provide some fun and light-hearted Christmas cheer and who better to do that than Alison Hammond.

"The festive feast is a quintessential Christmas moment for many and the perfect setting to celebrate what Sainsbury’s does best: delicious, quality, great value food. We’re always creating and developing new recipes and Christmas is the perfect time to experiment with new twists on traditional flavours.

"We’ve focused on the Christmas pudding specifically because we know it’s divisive – people love it, or they hate it – and that’s why we’ve created the Taste the Difference Caramelised Biscuit Pudding. Pudding lovers can still opt for the traditional dessert, but those who aren’t fans can try our innovative take on the Christmas classic instead."

For those like The Countess who aren't Christmas pudding lovers, Sainsbury's is opening the Pud You Dare Café in London at HELLO LOVE between 24th-25th November. Details of how to book will be announced via Sainsbury's on 10th November.

