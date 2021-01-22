It wouldn’t Friday night without Graham Norton and his beloved BBC chat show, which is hosting another star-studded line-up of celebrities for our entertainment in lockdown.

This week, the iconic presenter will be chatting to the likes of Carey Mulligan, Ian Wright, Neil Patrick Harris, Camille Cottin and James Norton, who’ll be appearing both in the studio and via satellite link die to COVID-19 restrictions.

Either way, tonight’s episode is set to be a much-needed laugh!

Here’s everyone who’ll be on The Graham Norton Show tonight (22nd January).

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

On the sofa this week, Graham will be joined by BAFTA-winning actress Carey Mulligan, who’ll be chatting about her role in Emerald Fennell’s revenge thriller Promising Young Woman, as well as footballing star Ian Wright, who now hosts his own podcast – ‘Ian Wright’s Everyday People’.

They’ll be appearing in the studio alongside Grantchester’s James Norton, who plays a dying father in upcoming drama Nowhere Special.

Meanwhile, Graham will be speaking via satellite link to Hollywood’s very own Neil Patrick Harris, who appears in Russell T Davies’ 80’s drama It’s a Sin, and French actress Camille Cottin – the star of Netflix’s Call My Agent.

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

This week’s musical guest is singer-songwriter Celeste, who’ll be performing her new single Love is Back.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

Graham Norton is back on the red sofa in his BBC studio for series 28.

Norton is chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 15th January 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.