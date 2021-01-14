When is Your Honor released in the UK?

Bryan Cranston has already famously played one character in a respectable profession who commits reprehensible crimes in order to look after his family – and in the upcoming drama Your Honor the Breaking Bad star is on familiar ground.

Advertisement

In the new series, based on the award-winning Israeli series Kvodo, Cranston plays Judge Michael Desiato – who is forced into a “high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices” after his son is involved in a hit and run.

The show began airing in the US towards the end of 2020, and UK viewers won’t have to wait too much longer before they can enjoy the series, with a release date having now been confirmed this side of the Atlantic.

Your Honor has been developed by BAFTA-winning English writer and director Peter Moffat, who has created series such as Criminal Justice, for which he won Best Drama and Best Writer at the BAFTAs, as well as The Village and Undercover.

Moffat wrote some of the episodes and is show-runner on Your Honor.

Showtime president of programming Gary Levine said of Your Honor when it was first pitched in 2017: “When a pitch has you on the edge of your seat for 40 straight minutes, you know you’re hearing something special. When the pitchers are as talented, experienced and acclaimed as [producers] Michelle King, Robert King and Peter Moffat, you buy it in the room and start planning for a fascinating new Showtime series.”

When does Your Honor air in the UK?

The 10-part series will debut on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Tuesday 2nd March 2021 – almost three months after its US debut.

What is Your Honor about?

Although it’s based on Israeli series Kvodo, the US adaptation, Your Honor, is set in a New Orleans that is violent, crime-ridden and whose true law is the law of the jungle. Ostensibly, Your Honor follows the son of a respected judge who is involved in a hit and run. He hesitates then hangs up on 911 and instead turns to his father for protection.

But the tragic death has a ripple effect and soon Cranston, the Baxter family and countless other antagonists are drawn into a story that threatens to start a war in New Orleans.

As Baxter’s mother ominously intones in voice over at the funeral: “We kill once. We kill big.”

Your Honor trailer

You can watch a teaser below – and it’s a doozie. No one does morally conflicted with quite the conviction of Bryan Cranston and in the Your Honor trailer he appears utterly convincing as a man forced to betray his principles for his family.

Your Honor cast

Bryan Cranston plays Judge Michael Desiato, the respected judge forced to walk on the wrong side of the law. Cranston needs no introduction – his back catalogue is impressive and diverse, from a recurring role in Seinfeld to the iconic counter-cultural drug manufacturer Walter White in Breaking Bad (which earned him four Emmy Awards for Best Actor) to his Oscar-nominated performance in 2016 film Trumbo.

Your Honor also stars LA Law actor Blair Underwood who, according to Variety, will play Roland Carter, an investigative reporter and close colleague of Robin Desiato, the judge’s late wife.

Crucial roles in Your Honor will be played by Hunter Doohan, who is Desiato’s teenage son Adam, the catalyst of the drama. Crime boss Jimmy Baxter is played by Michael Stuhlbarg, probably best know as Sy Feltz in the 2017 season of Fargo and Arnold Rothstein in Boardwalk Empire. Love Life star Hope Davis stars as Baxter’s grief-stricken – and murderous – wife, Gina.

Will there be a season 2 of Your Honor?

It hasn’t been announced, but the Israeli series, Kvodo, on which is it is based, was renewed for a second season after its debut in 2017 was a sensation, according to Deadline.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.