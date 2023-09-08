The six-episode thriller tells the story of the horrific Magdalene Laundries, which saw tens of thousands of women imprisoned in institutions run by Catholic nuns who were forced to perform demanding physical labour for long hours and no pay.

One way a young woman could be imprisoned in one of the institutions is by having a baby out of wedlock, which is how Ruth Wilson's Lorna Brady came to be trapped in a Magdalene Laundry.

In the first episode of The Woman in the Wall, viewers saw Lorna hide Aoife's dead body in her wall after discovering her body in her home. Lorna had no idea how Aoife died and it isn't clear who is responsible for her death.

In episode 3, Lorna hacked into her wall with an axe, yelling "I killed her" as Detective Colman Akande (Daryl McCormack), watched on - only to discover Aoife's body was no longer there.

In an exclusive teaser for Sunday night's episode (above), viewers see the aftermath of Lorna's actions. Sergeant Aidan Massey and other police arrive at Lorna's home to find no dead body, leading Massey to tell Akande he would be reporting him for breaking into Lorna's home without a warrant.

"I want you out of my town now," Massey says, before announcing Akande would be heading back to Dublin.

