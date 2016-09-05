What time is Ripper Street on TV tonight?
Everything you need to know about the drama starring Matthew Macfadyen, Jerome Flynn, Matthew Lewis and MyAnna Buring
It is Reid's first day back at H Division under the command of Drake, and it soon becomes clear that his investigative instinct is as sharp as ever despite his initial anxiety. He is drawn to a distressed woman who claims to have lost her child from the workhouse, but he begins to question her testimony when it becomes apparent that she is losing her wits. Meanwhile, Susan fails to stay hidden in the dangerous dockside world of Abel Croker, and Rose realises that being a mother to another woman's child is no easy task.
Matthew Macfadyen stars as Det Insp Edmund Reid with Jerome Flynn as Det Insp Bennet Drake, Adam Rothenberg as Cpt Homer Jackson and MyAnna Buring as Long Susan. Sgt Drum Drummond is played by Matthew Lewis with Benjamin O'Mahon, Charlene McKenna, David Threlfall and Killian Scott among the cast.
