Who does he play?

Edmund Reid, the former chief inspector of H Division, whose plan to spend the rest of his days in secluded retirement in the quiet seaside village of Hampton-on-Sea doesn't last once old acquaintance Deborah Goren pays him an unexpected visit.

More like this

A return to Whitechapel is very much on the cards.

Jerome Flynn

Who does he play?

Detective Inspector Bennet Drake, now head of H Division. Having finally married long-term love Rose Erskine, things seem to be going swimmingly.

However, the re-emergence of old friend and former boss Reid from his seaside retreat could jeopardise everything.

Adam Rothenberg

Who does he play?

Captain Homer Jackson, H Division’s surgeon.

Advertisement

To Drake’s unsuspecting eye, Jackson’s usual louche ways are unchanged despite the imminent execution of his wife Long Susan Hart. Jackson, though, has another plan entirely.