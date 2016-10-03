Meet the cast of Ripper Street series four
The Victorian crime drama returns to the BBC tonight with some new faces in tow...
Britain’s favourite Victorian police force are back in action tonight on BBC2 as they seek to maintain law and order in the chaotic streets of Whitechapel. Find out more about the cast of Series four below...
Matthew Macfadyen
Who does he play?
Edmund Reid, the former chief inspector of H Division, whose plan to spend the rest of his days in secluded retirement in the quiet seaside village of Hampton-on-Sea doesn't last once old acquaintance Deborah Goren pays him an unexpected visit.
A return to Whitechapel is very much on the cards.
Jerome Flynn
Who does he play?
Detective Inspector Bennet Drake, now head of H Division. Having finally married long-term love Rose Erskine, things seem to be going swimmingly.
However, the re-emergence of old friend and former boss Reid from his seaside retreat could jeopardise everything.
Adam Rothenberg
Who does he play?
Captain Homer Jackson, H Division’s surgeon.
To Drake’s unsuspecting eye, Jackson’s usual louche ways are unchanged despite the imminent execution of his wife Long Susan Hart. Jackson, though, has another plan entirely.