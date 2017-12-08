What time is Bancroft on TV?
Everything you need to know about the new Sarah Parish drama which replaces crime drama Hatton Garden on ITV
New ITV drama Hatton Garden was pulled from the schedules at the last minute and detective series Bancroft – which was originally due to air on ITV Encore – will now be broadcast in its place. Find out more about the ITV series below
Bancroft will air for four consecutive nights from Monday 11th to Thursday 14th December at 9pm on ITV.
What’s it about?
Elizabeth Bancroft is a tortured female detective with dark secrets in her past. She is running an operation against a vicious gang and adopts dubious methods to bring down the brothers who run it.
Who’s in the cast?
Broadchurch’s Sarah Parish leads the cast as Bancroft, and is joined by Faye Marsay, Amara Karan, Steve Evets, Adam Long and more.