Kenneth Cranham and Brian F O’Byrne also star in the drama, which is written by Philomena writer Jeff Pope and Terry Winsor.

No reason has yet been given for the removal of the series. ITV said in a statement that it still plans to broadcast the series in 2018.

An ITV spokesperson said: "We have rescheduled Hatton Garden, which will now be broadcast next year.”

Bancroft, which was originally due to air on ITV Encore, is filling the gap left by Hatton Garden and will air for four consecutive nights from Monday 11th December.

The new series stars Sarah Parish (Broadchurch) as a tortured female detective with dark secrets in her past.

A movie about the Hatton Garden burglary starring Larry Lamb was released earlier this year, entitled The Hatton Garden Job. Michael Caine is also set to star in another film about the crime, alongside Jim Broadbent and Ray Winstone.