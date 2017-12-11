Why isn’t Hatton Garden on TV tonight?

The four-parter chronicling the Hatton Garden jewellery heist has been postponed until next year.

No reason has yet been given for the removal of the series. ITV said in a statement that it still plans to broadcast the series in 2018

An ITV spokesperson said: “We have rescheduled Hatton Garden, which will now be broadcast next year.”

What’s on TV instead?

Bancroft, which was originally due to air on ITV Encore, is filling the gap left by Hatton Garden and will air for four consecutive nights from Monday 11th December.

The new series stars Sarah Parish (Broadchurch) as a tortured female detective with dark secrets in her past.