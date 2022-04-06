How to watch We Own This City - can you stream in UK?

It stars Jon Bernthal ( The Walking Dead , Daredevil) as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, the central figure in the Baltimore Police Department’s corrupt task force, goes up against civil rights attorney Nicole Steele (Wunmi Mosaku).

The writers of The Wire are back with We Own This City, a miniseries based on a book of the same name by Justin Fenton.

This six-episode miniseries premieres on HBO on 25th April, but does that mean we won’t get it in the UK until much later?

Read on for all we know so far about when We Own This City will come to the UK and where it will be available.

How to watch We Own This City

Release dates for the UK haven’t been confirmed yet, but considering HBO and Sky’s partnership, it’s likely that We Own This City will be released on Sky before anywhere else. To watch it, you’ll need either a Sky or NOW entertainment subscription.

We Own This City will consist of six episodes, each roughly an hour long.

The series will air on HBO in the US.

What is We Own This City about?

According to the official HBO website, We Own This City “examines the corruption and moral collapse” in Baltimore when “policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work”.

It covers the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF) “that went completely rogue” headed by Sgt. Wayne Jenkins (Bernthal), and the FBI investigation it prompted.

We Own This City cast

The star-studded cast of We Own This City is lead by Jon Bernthal, who plays Sgt. Wayne Jenkins. He will be joined by the likes of Wunmi Mosaku and The Wire's Jamie Hector.

So far, we know:

Jon Bernthal plays Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, leader of the GTTF

Wunmi Mosaku plays Nicole Steele, a civil rights lawyer

Jamie Hector (The Wire, Prodigal Son) plays Sean M. Suiter, a Baltimore Police Department homicide detective

Rob Brown (Blindspot) plays another officer investigating the task force, Maurice Ward

McKinley Belcher III (Mercy Street, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) plays Momodu Gondo, a member of the GTTF

Josh Charles (Hairspray, Law & Order True Crime) and Darrell Britt-Gibson play Daniel Hersl and Jemell Rayam respectively, more members of the GTTF

Dagmara Dominczyk (The Lost Daughter, Big Stone Gap) plays Erika Jensen, an FBI agent investigating the task force.

We Own This City official trailer

If you weren't excited already, check out this teaser trailer for We Own This City below.

