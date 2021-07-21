Virgin River star says season 4 will begin filming “any day now”

The third season of Virgin River may have only recently landed on Netflix but fans are desperate to find out when we can expect season four to arrive after the romantic drama’s finale left viewers on a number of different cliff-hangers.

Luckily, Tim Matheson, who stars as Vernon ‘Doc’ Mullins in the show, has provided RadioTimes.com with an exclusive update on when we can expect production on season four to begin.

When asked whether he knew when filming on the new series would start, Matheson said: “Well, Netflix is quite quiet about all that – I just hesitate to say anything that they might get upset [about].

“My understanding is that it will be like any day now,” he added.

Netflix has not yet officially confirmed whether Virgin River will be returning for another season but, according to Production Weekly’s June issue, shooting on the fourth series is due to begin in late July and expected to finish by the end of November.

The most recent season saw Matheson’s character Doc battle age-related macular degeneration and therefore the gradual loss of his eyesight, while his partner Hope, played by Annette O’Toole, was visiting her elderly aunt in another state and unable to get home due to an oncoming tornado.

Series three ended on a dramatic note for Doc, who learnt that Hope had crashed her car whilst driving through the storm and had been hospitalised with a traumatic brain injury.

While O’Toole was absent for most of the last 10 episodes as she was unable to travel to set during COVID for filming, she will definitely be appearing in season four, her agent recently confirmed to RadioTimes.com.

As for Lilly, who tragically died towards the end of season three, Lynda Boyd told RadioTimes.com that there are plans to bring Lilly back in the upcoming series through flashbacks.

Virgin River seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix – or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.