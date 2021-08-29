Watch Vigil’s Suranne Jones, Shaun Evans and creator Tom Edge discuss the drama for BFI & Radio Times Television Festival

Following the first episode of the BBC’s new edge-of-your-seat thriller Vigil, watch stars Suranne Jones and Shaun Evans and writer Tom Edge discuss the show at an exclusive panel for BFI & Radio Times TV Festival.

Edith Bowman hosts as the stars and writer break down how the drama came together, filming and the challenges they faced on the ambitious production.

Speaking at the Q&A, which is now available on the BFI’s YouTube page, Jones characterises Vigil as a “boys-y thriller” with two female leads.

“A backstory of a relationship, that’s quite a tricky thing to fully realise, especially on its own, but [in later episodes]… it becomes full,’ she says. “So I think that, you know, it’s a full show, as in it’s a boys-y kind of thriller, but with two female leads that are part of it – it has a romantic story. And it has that element of the thrills that come through to the last episode, [which] are amazing. And quite shocking. So it’s got it. It’s a really bold task.”

Vigil follows the action after a crew member is found dead on board the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil.

The police in Scotland are called in to investigate but the UK’s nuclear deterrent must remain unbroken, so the submarine stays on patrol and Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva (Jones) must go aboard to begin an investigation.

Although the death was written off as an accidental overdose, Amy suspects foul play. But when the crew close ranks in the face of Amy’s questioning, a new threat overshadows her inquiry..

The first episode aired tonight (Sunday 29th August) on BBC One, with the second arriving at the same time tomorrow (Monday 30th August).

After episode two, Vigil will air at 9pm on Sundays on BBC One

From the producers of Line of Duty, Vigil also stars Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones), Martin Compston (Line of Duty) and Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard).

Vigil episode two airs Monday 30th August at 9pm on BBC One. The series then continues Sundays at 9pm on BBC One.