It may have been full of extravagant locations , gritty murderous plot lines and interpersonal drama, but once more the drama, led by Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard) and Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer), has reached another end.

While it feels like Vienna Blood season 3 just landed on our screens, the anticipated third instalment has now wrapped up.

The series follows the pair as they are faced with multiple suspicious deaths, this time round with cases including the murder of a young seamstress who is found dead in a luxury fashion house and the suicide of a retired soldier. It's not only the kind of series that keeps viewers guessing till the very end, it's also a fascinating look into the psychology of the perpetrators and, of course, is framed around the cultural hotbed of 1900s Vienna. What more could you want from a period murder-mystery drama?

It's hardly surprising, then, that fans are wondering if there will be season 4 of the hit show. Read on for everything we know about a potential fourth season, as well as which Vienna Blood cast members could return.

Will there be a Vienna Blood season 4?

Vienna Blood S3: Max Liebermann (MATTHEW BEARD) BBC, Endor Productions / MR Film,Lenke Szilagyi

As of yet, there has been no official confirmation from the BBC as to the future of the series.

In the third and final episode of season three, however, the case was as enthralling as ever. Max and Oskar had to tackle the mystery of a famous film star dying during the premiere of her new film.

When both of them arrived at the scene, though, Max admitted she was a former emergency admission to his hospital, where he briefly treated her. Not only was the case itself slightly baffling, the investigation got the pair embroiled in the dark underbelly of stardom and far-right Austrian politics.

Of course, throughout the latest season, viewers were left pondering the future of the duo's relationship after a new layer of conflict emerged. Max has now written a book about the criminal mind and its psychopathy, as well as including parts about their own adventures. But the whole affair led Oskar to contemplate whether their work together – and Max's interest in these murderers – has been born out of Max's vanity.

It was an interesting turning point in the series to interrogate their own relationship as not only working partners, but friends. And we're sure that any future series of Vienna Blood will likely carry the same vein of thinking through (fingers crossed).

When could the potential season 4 of Vienna Blood be released?

Matthew Beard as Max Liebermann and Juergen Maurer as Oskar Rheinhardt in Vienna Blood. Endor Productions / MR Film,Lenke Szilagyi

As the BBC hasn't yet confirmed if the fourth season will be going ahead, it's hard to make an informed guess as to when the potential season could be released.

If past seasons are anything to go by, we could possibly get a new season by the end of next year. Season 1 premiered on BBC Two in 2019 but season 2 was slightly delayed (likely due to COVID) and was released in 2021. Season 3 has just been recently released, so the 2024 Christmas period could be something to look forward to.

Which cast members could return for Vienna Blood season 4?

We're sure Vienna Blood would be nothing without the two leading characters, so we're certain that Max (Beard) and Oskar (Maurer) would be returning at the helm of a potential season 4.

Elsewhere, the following Vienna Blood cast members could possibly return for the second season.

Luise von Finckh as Clara Weiss

Conleth Hill as Mendel Liebermann

Amelia Bullmore as Rachel Liebermann

Charlene McKenna as Leah Liebermann

What could happen in Vienna Blood season 4?

Vienna Blood S3: Leah Liebermann (CHARLENE MCKENNA), Clara Weiss (LUISE VON FINCKH) BBC, Endor Productions / MR Film,Lenke Szilagyi

Well, we're sure the fourth instalment would follow a similar premise of murder, secrets and psychology. But the hidden gem of a show is also based on the book series, The Liebermann Papers, by Frank Tallis.

So far, the books Mortal Mischief, Vienna Blood and Fatal Lies have lent themselves to being inspiration for their on-screen counterparts. With a total of seven novels making up Tallis' book series, perhaps we should expect the BBC series to follow suit.

If so, the fourth book's (Darkness Rising) synopsis sounds positively creepy. Set in 1903, the decapitated body of a monk is found outside of one of Vienna's major churches.

It continues: "Then, the remains of a municipal councillor are discovered in the grounds of another church. Both men were rabid anti-Semites, and suspicion soon falls on Vienna's close-knit community of Hasidic Jews. In a city riven by racial tensions and extremism, the situation is potentially explosive."

Rheinhardt and Liebermann investigate but soon, Liebermann is drawn into the world of Jewish mysticism. We're not saying that sounds like a corker of a drama series but it sure would make some stellar television, wouldn't it?

Is there a trailer for Vienna Blood season 4?

It's too early for a trailer given that Vienna Blood season 4 has yet to be confirmed, but we'll update this page as soon as we know more.

Vienna Blood season 3 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now, as well as the previous two seasons. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

