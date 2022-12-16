The new season has dropped just in time for some wonderful wintertime viewing and the leading duo of Max Liebermann and Oskar Rheinhardt are back on our screens once more.

We are returning to Vienna again with the third season of acclaimed BBC crime drama, Vienna Blood .

This time round, the pair are tackling various intricate cases, such as the murder of a young seamstress who is found dead in a luxury fashion house, the suicide of a retired soldier and a famous film star's mysterious death.

As well as solving a host of new murder cases, fans can look forward to returning faces, as well as new characters alike. Read on to find out more about the cast of Vienna Blood season 3.

Vienna Blood season 3 cast

Matthew Beard plays Max Liebermann

Who is Max Liebermann? A young English doctor studying under the famed psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud and who offers his assistance to Rheinhardt, hoping his skills of perception, forensics and his deep understanding of human behaviour will be of use.

What else has Matthew Beard been in? He is best known for his role as Blake Morrison in the film And When Did You Last See Your Father? and has most recently starred in Magpie Murders.

Juergen Maurer plays Oskar Rheinhardt

Who is Oskar Rheinhardt? One of the lead characters and a detective inspector struggling with multiple strange cases of murder, who enlists the assistance of Liebermann.

What else has Juergen Maurer been in? The Austrian actor was a regular cast member of crime drama Tatort and has starred in many European crime dramas including German language series, Parfume.

Luise von Finckh plays Clara Weiss

Who is Clara Weiss? Weiss is Max's former fiancée.

What else has Luise von Finckh been in? The German actress has been in a variety of foreign-language TV series, including Browser Ballett – Satire in Serie, Blutige Anfänger and Bonn.

Conleth Hill plays Mendel Liebermann

Who is Mendel Liebermann? Mendel is Max's father, who is appearing in the new season alongside his wife and Max's mother, Rachel.

What else has Conleth Hill been in? The well-known Irish actor is best known for his role as Varys in Game of Thrones, but has also more recently appeared in Holding, Doc Martin and Derry Girls.

Amelia Bullmore plays Rachel Liebermann

Who is Rachel Liebermann? Appearing alongside Mendel, Rachel is Max's mother.

What else has Amelia Bullmore been in? Bullmore has appeared in Scott & Bailey, Twenty Twelve, Happy Valley and most recently, Gentleman Jack.

Charlene McKenna plays Leah Liebermann

Who is Leah Liebermann? An Austrian citizen and the eldest child of the Liebermanns, Leah is Max's older sister.

What else has Charlene McKenna been in? McKenna has appeared in Ripper Street, seasons 5 and 6 of Peaky Blinders, Bloodlands and Holding.

Vienna Blood season 3 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now, as well as the previous two seasons.

