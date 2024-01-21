Unfortunately in episode 3, his father succumbed to a virus and sadly died.

Throughout the episode, Joe had clearly been struggling with the weight of losing his father, even if their relationship had been strained at times.

The emotion of what was happening caused him to lash out at a suspect's teenage son in a rare lapse of professionalism.

David Leon as DI Joe Ashworth in Vera. ITV Studios for ITV1

Vera dismissed him, begging him at various points to go and say goodbye to his father while he still had the chance. But Joe didn't, and after a short break, came back to help Vera solve the crime in Salt and Vinegar.

When they finally arrested someone and learned the truth about what happened to this week's unfortunate victim, Joe got the call the he'd been dreading.

He told Vera he'd missed the previous call asking him to go and visit his father for the last time, and he was now dead.

Read more:

With the case closed, Joe paid Vera a visit at her beachside home and the pair spoke about families.

Vera was keen to pass on some judgement to him, insisting someone can have all the career and money in the world, but it's the people who love you who'll remember you when you're gone.

The pair raised their drinks to colleagues, lost fathers and ones who are still there.

They sipped on some whiskey and Vera joked that Joe can come again as the season came to a close.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Vera's previous seasons are available to watch on ITVX while seasons are also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free BritBox trial here.

You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video. You can buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels here.

To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.