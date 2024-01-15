Police chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) is called to the scene when a group of scientists inexplicably go missing from an Arctic research centre on the outskirts of town.

However, the plot thickens when evidence emerges that this could be linked to the brutal murder of a local Indigenous woman, which still haunts state trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis).

The first episode of True Detective: Night Country premiered in the United States overnight, with the main UK launch unfolding today – if you were hooked by the opening chapter, read on for which dates to mark on your viewing calendar.

When is True Detective: Night Country episode 2 on Sky and NOW?

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis star in True Detective: Night Country. HBO

True Detective: Night Country episode 2 premieres on Sky Atlantic at 2:05am on Monday 22nd January 2024, occurring simultaneously with the US broadcast on HBO for those most conscious of avoiding spoilers on social media.

However, if you're happy to wait, the episode will be repeated at the more manageable time of 9pm that same day, while it will also be available to stream at your convenience via NOW.

How many episodes are in True Detective: Night Country?

Christopher Eccleston stars in True Detective: Night Country. HBO

True Detective: Night Country is notably shorter than the previous editions of the anthology drama, clocking in at a mere six episodes, meaning it's likely to fly by!

In contrast, the previous three seasons have each been eight episodes in length, with the shortened duration coming in alongside a new creative team – writer-director Issa López takes the baton from series creator Nic Pizzolatto.

True Detective: Night Country (season 4) release schedule

Jodie Foster stars in True Detective: Night Country. HBO

If you want to know when True Detective: Night Country will be airing on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK, you've come to the right place.

Consult our episode guide below for details on when each chapter will premiere, including that sure-to-be revelatory season finale:

True Detective: Night Country episode 1 – Monday 15th January, 2:05am/9pm (Sky Atlantic) – out now

True Detective: Night Country episode 2 – Monday 22nd January, 2:05am/9pm (Sky Atlantic)

True Detective: Night Country episode 3 – Monday 29th January, 2:05am/9pm (Sky Atlantic)

True Detective: Night Country episode 4 – Monday 5th February, 2:05am/9pm (Sky Atlantic)

True Detective: Night Country episode 5 – Monday 12th February, 2:05am/9pm (Sky Atlantic)

True Detective: Night Country episode 6 – Monday 19th February, 2:05am/9pm (Sky Atlantic)

True Detective: Night Country premiered on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 15th January 2024.

