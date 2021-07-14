Amazon ‘shelves’ Nicolas Cage Tiger King series: “It’s no longer relevant”

While many Tiger King fans couldn’t wait to see Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic in an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, it looks as though the National Treasure star won’t be donning a mullet for the role after all.

Advertisement

Amazon has reportedly canned the project – a drama based on the hugely popular Netflix docuseries – with Cage recently revealing that since Tiger King no longer feels “relevant”, the show is no longer in the works.

“We should clear the record,” Cage told Variety. “I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together.

“They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Amazon Prime Video for comment.

Amazon Prime Video picked up the series starring Cage as Joe Exotic, the exotic animal breeder and private zoo owner who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot and multiple animal abuse charges, back in September 2020, six months after the documentary series arrived on Netflix.

Advertisement

There is still a Tiger King dramatisation in the works over at NBC’s Peacock, however, with SNL star Kate McKinnon and Shrill’s John Cameron Mitchell starring as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic respectively.