Amazon ‘shelves’ Nicolas Cage Tiger King series: “It’s no longer relevant”

The National Treasure star was set to play Joe Exotic in a series for Amazon, which has since been scrapped, according to reports.

While many Tiger King fans couldn’t wait to see Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic in an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, it looks as though the National Treasure star won’t be donning a mullet for the role after all.

Amazon has reportedly canned the project – a drama based on the hugely popular Netflix docuseries – with Cage recently revealing that since Tiger King no longer feels “relevant”, the show is no longer in the works.

“We should clear the record,” Cage told Variety. “I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together.

“They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Amazon Prime Video for comment.

Amazon Prime Video picked up the series starring Cage as Joe Exotic, the exotic animal breeder and private zoo owner who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot and multiple animal abuse charges, back in September 2020, six months after the documentary series arrived on Netflix.

There is still a Tiger King dramatisation in the works over at NBC’s Peacock, however, with SNL star Kate McKinnon and Shrill’s John Cameron Mitchell starring as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic respectively.

