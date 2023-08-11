It continues: "Several years later, three former friends bound by a tragic secret and the disappearance of their friend reconnect and try to find the truth about what happened the night Vinca went missing."

The series is adapted from Guillaume Musso’s bestselling novel The Reunion (La Jeune Fille et la Nuit) and may be set in the south of France, but was The Reunion actually filmed there?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations for The Reunion on ITV.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where was The Reunion filmed? Location guide for ITV drama

The Reunion.

It turns out that the sun, sand and sea were not just a magnificent feat of editing and CGI – The Reunion was indeed filmed on location in the south of France.

The series was shot in summer 2021 in the well-known French Riviera, with key scenes being filmed in and around there, as well as in Nice.

The cast also shot scenes in the Cote d’Azur, Antibes, near Cannes, and its surroundings towns.

Speaking about shooting the series on location, leading actor Ioan Gruffudd said: "It’s just as you’d imagine. The climate is wonderful, the infrastructure is terrific, you’ve got talent from all over France and Italy who came to either act or work on the show, and there’s such a reverence towards filmmaking in France. It feels like being part of a very rich culture.

"The French working day is very precise and specific. It’s different to the American version, where you sort of work until you’ve finished the day and it doesn’t matter if you do X amount of overtime. In France, you finish when you’re supposed to finish - so you have your evening and your dinner. It’s very civilised.

"There’s such a reverence towards the craft of making film and television, and it’s great to be a part of that."

Read more

Fellow cast member and French actress Vahina Giocante also said of filming: "I grew up in Corsica so I was already familiar with the area. I did my first movie [Marie Baie des Anges] in the French Riviera and it’s a popular place to film.

More like this

"It’s like a fantasy world and it looks incredible on screen. It has a unique vibe and lifestyle that are very attractive. I always enjoy working in the south of France.

"It’s like going to the office, you know? It’s close to home and it’s a beautiful landscape with such beautiful food. Filming there is like combining a vacation with work and amazing weather."

Producer Sydney Gallonde also reflected on the location used for The Reunion, explaining that while it's a well-known spot for many productions, there's just no beating seeing it on-screen.

He explained: "The whole world knows the French Riviera and so many shows are filmed there. We have so many wonderful technicians, great crews, the locations, the sea, French specificity as well as global appeal.

"When you film in the south of France there’s a very exotic element to a show which means it can travel, and of course, as the producer, I want this show to travel. The setting is a beautiful asset."

The Reunion is available to stream on ITVX and will air on ITV1 on Friday 11th August 2023. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.