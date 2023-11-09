The series stars Anna Torv and Sam Reid in the central roles, with new cast members for season 2 including Rory Fleck Byrne, Daniel Gillies and Philippa Northeast. But who else stars in the cast and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Newsreader.

The Newsreader cast: Full list of actors and characters in Australian drama

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Newsreader. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Anna Torv as Helen Norville

Sam Reid as Dale Jennings

William McInnes as Lindsay Cunningham

Michelle Lim Davidson as Noelene Kim

Marg Downey as Evelyn Walters

Chum Ehelepola as Dennis Tibb

Robert Taylor as Geoff Walters

Stephen Peacocke as Rob Rickards

Chai Hansen as Tim Ahern

Rory Fleck Byrne as Gerry Carroll

Daniel Gillies as Charlie Tate

Philippa Northeast as Kay Walters

Anna Torv plays Helen Norville

Anna Torv as Helen Norville in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Kelly Gardner

Who is Helen Norville? Helen is the first female newsreader of News at Six, who in season 1 started a romantic relationship with her producer Dale. He is now her co-anchor.

Where have I seen Anna Torv? Torv is best-known for her roles in Fringe, Mindhunter and The Last of Us, while she has also appeared in Mistresses, The Pacific and Secret City.

Sam Reid plays Dale Jennings

Sam Reid as Dale Jennings in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Jane Zhang

Who is Dale Jennings? Dale is Helen's co-anchor and romantic partner, with the two being dubbed 'The Golden Couple of News'.

Where have I seen Sam Reid? Reid recently starred as Lestat de Lioncourt in Interview with the Vampire, while he has also appeared in Prime Suspect 1973, The Astronaut Wives Club, The Riot Club, '71, Belle, The Railway Man and Spooks.

William McInnes plays Lindsay Cunningham

William McInnes as Lindsay Cunningham in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/David Cook

Who is Lindsay Cunningham? Lindsay is the head of the News at Six newsroom.

Where have I seen William McInnes? McInnes has had roles in series including SeaChange, Blue Heelers, The Slap, The Time of Our Lives and Total Control.

Michelle Lim Davidson plays Noelene Kim

Michelle Lim Davidson as Noelene Kim in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Narelle Portanier

Who is Noelene Kim? Noelene is a producer on News at Six.

Where have I seen Michelle Lim Davidson? Davidson has appeared in series including Utopia and The Secrets She Keeps.

Robert Taylor plays Geoff Walters

Robert Taylor as Geoff Walters in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Narelle Portanier

Who is Geoff Walters? Geoff is a news veteran and Helen's former co-anchor, who has been let go after he had a tantrum, and subsequently a heart attack, last season.

Where have I seen Robert Taylor? Taylor has had roles in films including Focus, Kong: Skull Island and The Meg, as well as in series including Home and Away, Ballykissangel and Longmire.

Marg Downey plays Evelyn Walters

Marg Downey as Evelyn Walters in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Productions

Who is Evelyn Walters? Evelyn is the wife of Geoff, who often manages his career.

Where have I seen Marg Downey? Downey is known for appearing in series such as Fast Forward, Blue Heelers, Wakkaville, Open Slather and Kitty is Not a Cat.

Chum Ehelepola plays Dennis Tibb

Chum Ehelepola as Dennis Tibb in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Ben King

Who is Dennis Tibb? Dennis is the chief of staff at the newsroom.

Where have I seen Chum Ehelepola? Eheleopola has previously appeared in The Straits, Sequestered, Preppers, One Night and the live action Mulan remake.

Stephen Peacocke plays Rob Rickards

Stephen Peacocke as Rob Rickards in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Ben King

Who is Rob Rickards? Rob is the sports editor at News at Six.

Where have I seen Stephen Peacocke? Peacocke has had roles in films including Hercules, Me Before You and Little Monsters, while he is best known for playing Darryl Braxton in Home and Away.

Rory Fleck Byrne plays Gerry Carroll

Rory Fleck-Byrne as Gerry Carroll in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Sarah Enticknap

Who is Gerry Carroll? Gerry is a variety TV show host.

Where have I seen Rory Fleck-Byrne? Fleck-Byrne has had roles in series including Grantchester, Midsomer Murders, Harlots, Death in Paradise, Ghosts, This is Going to Hurt and The Inheritance.

Daniel Gillies plays Charlie Tate

Daniel Gillies as Charlie Tate in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Narelle Portanier

Who is Charlie Tate? Charlie is the new CEO of the network, who comes into conflict with Helen but is impressed by Dale.

Where have I seen Daniel Gillies? Gillies has had roles in Spider-Man 2, The Vampire Diaries, Saving Hope, The Originals and Virgin River.

Philippa Northeast plays Kay Walters

Philippa Northeast as Kay Walters in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Narelle Portanier

Who is Kay Walters? Kay is Geoff and Evelyn's daughter.

Where have I seen Philippa Northeast? Northeast is known for playing Evelyn MacGuire in Home and Away, and has also appeared in shows including In Limbo and Bondi Slayer.

Chai Hansen plays Tim Ahern

Chai Hansen as Tim Ahern with Sam Reid as Dale Jennings in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Sarah Enticknap

Who is Tim Ahern? Tim is a cameraman on News at Six who had a sexual encounter with Dale in season 1.

Where have I seen Chai Hansen? Hansen has starred in series including Mako Mermaids, The 100, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, The New Legends of Monkey and Night Sky.

The Newsreader season 2 starts at 9pm on Thursday 9th November 2023, on BBC Two and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

