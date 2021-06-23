Doctor Who star Peter Davison joins Bradley Walsh in The Darling Buds of May adaptation The Larkins as David Jason eyes cameo

The cast of ITV’s second adaptation of H.E Bates’ novel The Darling Buds of May keeps getting better and better.

Not only will The Larkins be led by Bradley Walsh as the scheming Pop Larkin and Joanna Scanlan as his equally scheming wife Ma, but Doctor Who star Peter Davison will also be joining them as the local Vicar.

In the ’90s ITV adaptation, the Vicar was played by Tyler Butterworth, while Sir David Jason stepped into the shoes of the Larkin patriarch. It seems, however, that the Only Fools and Horses legend might also be interested in appearing in ITV’s reboot.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!'

Jason, who is 81, told the Daily Star: “A new version of Darling Buds? Consider me entirely in favour.

“Help yourself, Bradley. Fill your boots, son. By the way, if there’s a cameo role in need of filling…”

As well as being open to a cameo, Jason went on to say he thought the hardest part to fill would be “that of Mariette”, who was played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the original adaptation.

This time round, it will be Bridgerton star Sabrina Bartlett playing the Larkins’ eldest daughter.

ITV also confirmed the rest of the cast, including Kriss Dosanjh as Brigadier, Amelia Bullmore as Miss Edith Pilchester, Seeta Indrani as Miss Chand, Robert Bathurst as Johnny Delamere, Stephen Hagan as Tom Fisher, Francesca Waterworth as Libby Fothergill, Walsh’s son Barney Walsh as PC Harness and Tony Gardner and Selina Griffiths as Alec and Norma Norman.

