When is The Capture season 2 next on TV? Release schedule explained

The Capture season 2 plunges Carey into the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new victim at the centre of a national CCTV siege.

BBC surveillance drama The Capture sprang back onto our screens on Sunday 28th August, reintroducing viewers to DI Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) who, as we discovered at the end of season 1, has been working for Correction, the government operation that deepfakes CCTV.

This time, it’s rising politician Issac Turner (Paapa Essiedu), whose life is turned upside down after hackers replace his live Newsnight interview with a deepfake clone.

While the opening two episodes of the drama covered a fair big of ground, delivering plenty of twists, Grainger has promised there's plenty more to come.

"For her [Carey] it starts with a murder and gradually, it just gets deeper and deeper," she recently told RadioTimes.com and other press. "The more she unveils, the higher the stakes become for her and her own life. Thank God she went to those self-defence classes [laughs]."

So, when is episode 3 airing? Here's everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Capture season 2.

When is The Capture season 2 next on TV?

The Capture season 2

The Capture season 2 premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 28th August 2022 at 9pm, with the second episode airing the following day at the same time.

Episode 3 is set to air on BBC One on Sunday 4th September at 9pm.

Read on for the full release schedule below.

The Capture season 2 release schedule

Holliday Grainger in The Capture season 2

The Capture season 2 will consist of four episodes and will release with the schedule below.

The Capture episode 1 – Invisible Men – Sunday 28th August 2022 at 9pm. The Capture episode 2 – Made In China – Monday 29th August 2022 at 9pm. The Capture episode 3 – Charlie Foxtrot – Sunday 4th September 2022 at 9pm. The Capture episode 4 – #therealzacturner – Monday 5th September 2022 9pm.

Who stars in the Capture season 2?

The Capture viewers will be pleased to know that Holliday Grainger (Strike) is back as DCI Rachel Carey. She's joined by Ron Perlman (Hand of God), Ben Miles (Devils), Lia Williams (The Crown), Cavan Clerkin (The Last Kingdom), Ginny Holder (Avenue 5) and Nigel Lindsay (The Salisbury Poisonings).

An important new addition for season 2 is Paapa Essiedu (The Lazarus Project), who plays Isaac Turner MP, a young rising star politician who becomes a new victim at the centre of a national CCTV siege.

Other new cast members include Andy Nyman (Hanna), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Rob Yang (Succession).

Here's a full list of the season 2 cast:

Holliday Grainger as DCI Rachel Carey

Paapa Essiedu as Isaac Turner MP

Ron Perlman as CIA Chief Frank Napier

Ben Miles as Commander Danny Hart

Lia Williams as DSU Gemma Garland

Cavan Clerkin as DS Patrick Flynn

Ginny Holder as DS Nadia Latif

Nigel Lindsay as DSI Tom Kendricks

Indira Varma as Khadija Khan

Andy Nyman as TBC

Charlie Murphy as TBC

Rob Yang as TBC

The Capture continues on Sunday 4th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

