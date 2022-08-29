The Capture's Holliday Grainger: 'Season 2 gets deeper and deeper'

The opening two episodes of BBC surveillance drama The Capture covered a fair bit of ground, and Holliday Grainger has promised there's plenty more to come.

Now, Grainger has teased that her character's story is only going to get bigger and bigger.

"For her [Carey] it starts with a murder and gradually, it just gets deeper and deeper," she told RadioTimes.com and other press. "The more she unveils, the higher the stakes become for her and her own life. Thank God she went to those self defence classes [laughs]."

Grainger also acknowledged that the Rachel we see in the latest chapter is not the woman we were first introduced to in The Capture's debut outing.

"She was a purist," she explained. "She completely believed in the police and the authorities, and she was slightly naive. She had her eyes opened to the corruption she didn't believe was there and because of that, she's been left believing that her life is possibly in danger, and so she's paranoid and anxious and untrustful of everyone, and untrusted.

"It's a very lonely place to be in."

Holliday Grainger as DCI Rachel Carey and Paapa Essiedu as Isaac Turner in The Capture. Heyday films/Laurence Cendrowicz

But there are still strands of Rachel's character that are familiar.

At the end of season 1, the detective took up the offer to join the Correction team, even in light of Shaun Emery's guilty conviction. But in the latest instalment, we learn that Rachel is attempting to take down Correction from the inside by building a dossier of incriminating evidence against the tech and those who use it.

"She's still the same person with that strong moral compass," explained Grainger. "And she's very headstrong and single-minded, and that's what I love about her. She's unmovable in her morals and ambition."

And it looks like she has recruited two new members to her team, with security minister Isaac Turner and Newsnight presenter Khadija Khan (Indira Varma) having both now witnessed Correction in action.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press about the relationship between Rachel and Isaac, Paapa Essiedu added: "They definitely both have a lot to gain and a lot to lose in the series. And they both have a go at seeing how their opposite number could be useful to one another."

