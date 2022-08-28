The Capture season 2 delivers TWO game-changing twists in episode 1

In the first episode, we're introduced to Xanda, a Chinese company which has merged surveillance technology with artificial intelligence to create "the only security system in the world to identify a human face with 100 per cent accuracy".

BBC surveillance drama The Capture returned to our screens tonight (Sunday 28th August) with a tantalising new mystery for its second outing .

The corporation is striving to get its hands on a contract from the UK government, but there's an obstacle in its way: Isaac Turner (Paapa Essiedu).

Xanda needs the security minister's seal of approval, but he firmly believes that it's a devious attempt by the Chinese Government to encroach on British soil and consolidate its power – and he has no intention of green-lighting the bid.

Shortly after Isaac's frosty exchange with the London CEO of Xanda, Yan Wanglei (Rob Yang), an unpublished news report from a fringe publication lands in his inbox claiming that the MP has a secret love child in Lagos, which he strenuously denies. Isaac accuses Yan of trying to discredit him, but he rebukes that claim with a chilling response: "If we wanted to meddle Mr Turner, do you think this is the best we can do?"

Isaac is also being followed, but we don't yet know who's keeping tabs on him, and what, exactly, they're planning.

With one member of the China Research Committee dead after being shot through the eye (RIP Edison Yao), and an attempted murder on data analyst Gregory Knox (DS Patrick Flynn stepped in to save him, but was shot himself and is now in hospital in a critical condition), Isaac is later rushed to a safe house, where he comes face to face with Correction for the first time.

Correction is the manipulation of CCTV footage using deepfake technology. While its critics refer to it as evidence tampering, its advocates in the UK government and police force claim that it is only used on suspects they "know" to be guilty, but don't have enough evidence to convict without Correction's input.

Its risks were highlighted in season 1 when soldier Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) was wrongly sent to prison for the death of Hannah Roberts (Laura Haddock). And in the closing moments of season 2 episode 1, we once again witness just how precarious Correction is when a fabricated version of Isaac appears on Newsnight to announce his U-turn on Xanda Facial Recognition while the real Isaac is being held at a safe house.

Running alongside that, DCI Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) spends most of the first episode grumbling about her new role in mapping, with murders and high octane action swapped out for road repairs and street lamps. It's certainly not what she had in mind when she said "yes" to joining the Correction team at the end of season 1.

DSU Gemma Garland (Lia Williams) has so far resisted inviting Rachel up to the hallowed seventh floor where the full extent of Correction is on display – and it emerges that she's right to be reluctant.

In another twist, it's revealed that Rachel is on a mission to bring Correction down following the Shaun Emery debacle. She's been pulling together a dossier of secret recordings collected during her interactions with anyone who could help build a case against the technology.

"No, I haven't joined them, you big bloody idiot," she says to Patrick (Cavan Clerkin) while he's laying comatose in a hospital bed. "I am trying to beat them and they are watching me day and f*****g night."

Before she can continue, however, newcomer DC Chloe Tan (Tessa Wong) enters the room and Rachel buttons her mouth once more.

But the tide appears to be turning for Rachel, courtesy of the Isaac Turner case. She's been searching for a way into the belly of the beast for six long months and an opportunity has now presented itself.

Will she destroy Correction? And at what cost to herself? Or has Rachel, for all her mettle, bitten off far more than she can chew?

