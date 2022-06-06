Surviving Summer season 2: Release date speculation, cast and latest news
The Australian teen drama has been a hit on Netflix, but is it coming back for more?
If you're longing for a hot and sunny summer holiday, filled with beaches, surfing and parties, then Netflix has got you covered.
Its latest teen drama, Surviving Summer, hit the streamer on Friday and has already entered the UK top 10 and been a big hit with audiences.
The Australian series follows a rebellious American teen who is sent to live in Australia after being kicked out of school. Despite initial reservations, she comes to love the town and the group of young surfers she meets there.
The story came to a fairly definitive end in season 1, but will it be back for more episodes? Read on for everything you need to know about Surviving Summer season 2.
Has Surviving Summer been renewed for season 2?
Surviving Summer hasn't been renewed by Netflix just yet, but as it only released a matter of days ago there's still plenty of time for that to change.
The teen drama has been a hit on Netflix, appearing in the UK top 10 on the streamer in the days following its release, so fingers crossed we can expect more from the friends in Shorehaven in the near future. The story may have seemingly wrapped up at the end of season 1, but that doesn't mean the group couldn't reunite for more drama in a second run.
Keep an eye on this page, as we'll update it as soon as any news around a second season is revealed.
When would Surviving Summer season 2 be released on Netflix?
As the series is yet to be renewed we can't be certain when a second season would land on Netflix.
However, if it were to follow a fairly traditional release schedule, we'd expect it could be with us within a year, so if the series is coming back then look out for more in spring/summer 2023.
Surviving Summer cast - Who would return for season 2?
We'd expect all of the five main cast members to be back for season 2, including Sky Katz as the lead character Summer Torres. It's hard to tell at this point which other side characters would return, or which new characters would join the fray, but for now here's a list of the central characters who would likely be in the cast for season 2.
- Sky Katz as Summer Torres
- Kai Lewins as Ari Gibson
- Lilliana Bowrey as Poppy Tetanui
- Joao Gabriel Marinho as Marlon Sousa
- Savannah La Rain as Bodhi Johnson
Is there a trailer for Surviving Summer season 2?
There isn't a trailer just yet as the series is yet to be officially renewed. However, we'll keep this page updated as soon as there's news on that front, and for now you can rewatch the trailer for the first season right here.
Surviving Summer is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
