The series follows Sophie, a woman played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw who suffers from extreme memory loss following a head trauma from an apparent suicide attempt.

Surface , the new glossy thriller from Apple TV+ , invites us into a very specific world and lifestyle, centred around the super-rich and the upper echelons of American society.

The show is packed full of twists and turns, but viewers may also find themselves marvelling at the glamorous, upmarket locations seen on screen.

But just where was the series filmed and where is it set? Read on for everything you need to know.

Where is Surface set?

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie and Stephan James as Baden in Surface Apple TV+

Surface is set in high-end San Francisco, in the Northern region of the state of California.

Sophie and her husband James live a life of luxury and socialise with other wealthy friends and colleague, so the settings throughout the series include expensive looking bars and restaurants, luxury houses and mansions and skyscraper office buildings.

We also see the famous Golden Gate suspension bridge, near which is where Sophie suffered her head trauma.

Surface's showrunner Veronica West recently told Slash Film that "the original spec script that I wrote was set in London and Sophie was American, because I always thought there was something very interesting about crossing overseas to escape your past. What would have to go so wrong that you were willing to make that leap?"

She continued: "But when Gugu came on board, we thought it would be so interesting for her to play British — people were saying this show feels like a throwback to noir, and San Francisco, with the 'Vertigo' connection and that timeless classic mystery that the city has. It has a soulfulness that some other major cities don't. So having Sophie play British in San Francisco just all came together."

Where was Surface filmed?

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie in Surface Apple TV+

Surface was mainly filmed in Vancouver, Canada, starting in June and ending in October 2021.

The series also shot some on location scenes in San Francisco itself, including in the Lower Haight neighbourhood. Scenes were also reportedly shot at the Palace Hotel, at the Palace of Fine Arts and in the city's Chinatown district.

You can read our full review of Surface here.

The first three episodes of Surface will stream on Apple TV+ from Friday 29th July 2022, with further episodes being released weekly. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

