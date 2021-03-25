David Tennant, Dracula’s Dolly Wells and Stanley Tucci will star in Steven Moffat’s Inside Man for BBC and Netflix

The cast for Steven Moffat’s upcoming miniseries Inside Man has been revealed, and it’s a star-studded affair.

Stanely Tucci is set to lead the four-part drama as the titular Inside Man – the Hunger Games actor will be joined by David Tennant – reuniting with former Doctor Who showrunner Moffat – and Dracula star Dolly Wells.

Years and Years and It’s A Sin actress Lydia West will also feature.

The series will air on BBC One in the UK and on Netflix internationally, following in the footsteps of The Serpent and Moffat’s Dracula, which he co-created with Mark Gatiss.

Speaking of the casting news, Moffat and producer Sue Vertue said: “We’re a bit stunned, and very excited, at the acting talent we’re managing to assemble for this show. Can’t wait to crawl out of our lockdown bunker and get to work.”

The pair will be joined by Sherlock and Dracula collaborator Paul McGuigan in the director’s chair.

Plot details for the new series have been kept firmly under wraps, but we do know it centres on a prisoner on death row in the US, a Vicar in a quiet English town and a Maths teacher trapped in his cellar. According to a statement released by the BBC, their paths will cross “in the most unexpected way.”

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, added: “BBC One viewers will already know the television magic created when Steven Moffat writes for David, Dolly and Lydia. With the fantastic Stanley Tucci alongside them as our Inside Man, everything is in place for a series that will have the nation gripped.”

Filming is set to begin later this year.

