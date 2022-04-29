Based on the 2013 novel by Lauren Beukes, titled The Shining Girls, the series tells the story of a woman living in 90s Chicago, who after a brutal attack is left in a shifting reality.

New genre-bending thriller Shining Girls has now started dropping episodes on Apple TV+ , and it comes with some serious talent both in front of and behind the camera.

The series is executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio amongst others, and is directed by Elisabeth Moss, Michelle MacLaren, and Daina Reid. It also stars Moss, Wagner Moura and Jamie Bell.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Shining Girls.

Elisabeth Moss plays Kirby Mazrachi

Elisabeth Moss in Shining Girls Apple

Who is Kirby Mazrachi? Kirby is an archivist at the Chicago Sun-Times. She was previously an aspiring journalist, but gave this up after a violent, traumatic assault. Since the assault, her perceptions of time and reality have been shifting, with aspects of life continually changing at random. At the start of the series she learns that another woman, Julia, has been murdered, in what appears to be a highly similar attack.

Where have I seen Elisabeth Moss before? Moss has had some iconic TV roles in shows such as Mad Men, The West Wing and The Handmaid's Tale. Meanwhile on film, she's recently appeared in The Invisible Man, The French Dispatch and Jordan Peele horror Us.

Wagner Moura plays Dan Velasquez

Wagner Moura as Dan in Shining Girls Apple TV+

Who is Dan Velazquez? Dan is a veteran reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times, who teams up with Kirby to help track down her attacker and work out whether it's the same person who killed Julia. He's the only person who truly listens to Kirby and believes her no matter how outlandish what she says may seem.

Where have I seen Wagner Moura before? Moura is best known for his role as Pablo Escobar in Narcos, as well as in a cameo appearance in spin-off Narcos: Mexico. He is also set to appear in upcoming films The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Jamie Bell plays Harper Curtis

Jamie Bell as Harper Curtis in Shining Girls Apple TV+

Who is Harper Curtis? Harper is Kirby's attacker, a serial killer who targets women who have promising futures – they 'shine'. Entitled, arrogant and dangerous, Curtis toys with his victims, and is a man somehow out of time – he appears to be able to be everywhere and at every time.

Where have I seen Jamie Bell before? Bell has had quite the eclectic career after debuting in 2000's Billy Elliot. He has appeared as The Thing in Fantastic Four, Tintin in The Adventures of Tintin and Bernie Taupin in Rocketman, as well as starring as Abraham Woodhull in AMC series Turn: Washington's Spies.

Phillipa Soo plays Jin-Sook

Phillipa Soo in Shining Girls Apple

Who is Jin-Sook? Jin-Sook is one of Harper's prospective victims, who Kirby identifies and goes to for information during her investigation. She works as a researcher at the Adler Planetarium.

Where have I seen Phillipa Soo before? Soo is best known for originating the role of Eliza Hamilton in Broadway smash hit Hamilton, which can be seen on Disney Plus. She has also appeared in the series Dopesick, and films Tick, Tick... Boom! and The One and Only Ivan.

Amy Brenneman plays Rachel

Amy Brenneman in Shining Girls Apple

Who is Rachel? Rachel is Kirby’s mother and a local singer that Kirby lives with at the start of the series.

Where have I seen Amy Brenneman before? Brenneman is known for appearing in series such as The Leftovers, Private Practice and Goliath.

Chris Chalk plays Marcus

Chris Chalk in Shining Girls Apple TV+

Who is Marcus? Marcus is Kirby's husband – she just hasn't met him yet. Appearing at the end of the first episode seemingly out of nowhere, his relationship with her seems to be a result of a shift in Kirby's reality.

Where have I seen Chris Chalk before? Chalk is known for playing Lucias Fox in Batman prequel series Gotham, as well as for his roles in When They See Us and Perry Mason. He has also had roles in films including Detroit and Godzilla Vs Kong.

Erika Alexander plays Abi

Erika Alexander in Shining Girls Apple

Who is Abi? Abi is the Editor at the Chicago Sun-Times who seems wary of Dan's investigation, particularly given Kirby's involvement.

Where have I seen Erika Alexander before? Alexander is best known for her roles in Get Out, and series such as Black Lightning and Bosch.

