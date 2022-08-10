Shetland season 7 clip sees Jimmy discover his fate after cliffhanger

In a first-look clip at the new season, we see Jimmy at a tribunal after being arrested at the end of season 6 following the death of Donna Killick, who wrote a letter claiming he was planning to cover up her murder which was in fact a suicide.

Shetland returns to our screens tonight after the shocking cliffhanger to season 6 made the wait particularly unbearable – and it looks like we're finally going to get a resolution.

In the clip, Jimmy is asked whether he would like to add anything in his defence, to which he says that Donna wanted to punish Duncan and himself in her final days, manipulating Duncan and attempting to ruin Jimmy's career.

The panel says they had no choice but to look into the accusations made by Donna, and that they will now retire to make their decision, leaving Jimmy's career hanging in the balance. You can watch the full clip from Shetland season 7 episode 1 right here now:

The new season of Shetland has already generated a lot of interest, not least because Douglas Henshall has announced it will be his last in the role of DI Jimmy Perez.

It's been confirmed that the series will continue with an eighth season following his departure, but Henshall said it will need to be "a whole other show" now.

He told Radio Times magazine: "It will be weird knowing they’re shooting an eighth series and I’m not there. But I’m not sure what the show is going to be. I hope it works out and I wish them every success, but it isn’t going to be the show I was in."

Shetland season 7 begins on Wednesday 10th August 2022 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

