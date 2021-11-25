RadioTimes.com readers hail “brilliant” Shetland finale cliffhanger

BBC One crime drama Shetland ended on a cliffhanger on Wednesday night, with the fates of DI Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) and Duncan Hunter (Mark Bonnar) left uncertain – at least until season seven hits our screens next year.

Advertisement

Both Jimmy and Duncan were arrested on suspicion of murder in the tense Shetland season six finale, after Donna Killick (Fiona Bell) managed to frame both men for her own death as a final act of revenge.

RadioTimes.com readers have since hailed the season six finale as “brilliant,” and said that they’re already counting down until the next season.

Brilliant 👏 really great ending. Looking forward to Series 7 already 😀 #Shetland — Jane Caffrey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍊 😷 (@janeycaf) November 24, 2021

“Great storyline, absolutely brilliant series and what an ending. Can’t wait for the next,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Great storyline, absolutely brilliant series and what an ending. Can't wait for the next! — Susie 2112🌼🐝🎗️🌈 (@SusieL) November 24, 2021

Another RadioTimes.com reader praised the series finale as “excellent”, adding: “Perez [is a] great character and played by a very good actor, Mr Henshall. Good storyline. Need to know when the next series begins. I care about these characters so I know it’s good!”

Excellent. Perez great character and played by a very good actor, Mr Henshall. Good storyline. Need to know when the next series begins. I care about these characters so I know it’s good! — Carol Harding (@frogsandbears) November 24, 2021

Viewers also shared their thoughts on “evil” convicted killer Donna Killick, who returned to Shetland at the start of the sixth season (if you’re curious about where Shetland is filmed, check out our location guide).

Shetland fans will remember Donna from season four, when she was revealed to be a murderer after Jimmy Perez reopened the cold case murder of teenager Lizzie Kilmuir. In season six, she was allowed to return home on compassionate grounds, after she was diagnosed with cancer in prison.

Donna Killick was one evil woman 😩. Poor Jimmy and Duncan — Gillian Blair (@GBlair1) November 24, 2021

Shetland season seven production is already under way, after it was announced that the Shetland cast would be filming seasons six and seven back-to-back, following initial delays due to COVID-19.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

While you wait for Shetland season seven, you can visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.