Sherwood drama explores real-life Line of Duty-style undercover ops
The BBC true crime series will explore the real impact of undercover officers in '80s Britain against the backdrop of two manhunts.
New BBC drama Sherwood is inspired by two real manhunts that took place simultaneously in 2004 Nottingham, unearthing tensions that dated back to the '80s miner strikes.
Written by Quiz's James Graham, who grew up in a "red wall" town in the area, the six-parter will also delve into the Met's deployment of so-called spy cops.
These undercover officers, however, weren't infiltrating terrorist organisations but real-life communities. David Morrissey, who plays DCS Ian St Clair in the show, discussed the "outrageous" nature of these 'spy cops' during a chat with Radio Times magazine.
"It’s important for me to play the individual but when they start to uncover things about 'spy cops', Ian is just as thrown as anybody else," he said when asked how he thought police were represented in the drama.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
He added: "We’ve seen undercover operations within criminal and terrorist organisations in dramas like Line of Duty.
"But the idea that there were undercover officers inside legal organisations eavesdropping on conversations, feeding back information and sometimes having relationships with people without telling them who they really were, is outrageous. And it’s something that we need to really look at, right here, right now."
The real manhunts of Robert Boyer, who had killed ex-miner Keith Frogson before fleeing to the woods, and Terry Rodgers, who had killed his daughter Chanel and also fled to the same woods, provide the backdrop for this exploration of a fractured community – exploring the Met's response to the incidents too.
You can read the full feature on Sherwood in this issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale now.
Sherwood will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 13th June at 9pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1